Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

More Videos 0:29 Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play Pause 0:25 Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera 0:45 Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game' 0:27 Panthers Ron Rivera: I wanted points ... touchdowns vs. Bears 0:26 Panthers methodical and no playmaking against Bears, says Ron Rivera 0:29 Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field 0:23 Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays 0:40 Panthers Ron Rivera: When it counted Bears got takeaways and points 0:34 Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities 0:39 Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, minus the boot that has protected his broken foot, walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 as his teammates ran through pregame exercises. The Panthers and Chicago Bears face off Sunday afternoon. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, minus the boot that has protected his broken foot, walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 as his teammates ran through pregame exercises. The Panthers and Chicago Bears face off Sunday afternoon. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

