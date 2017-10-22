Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

More Videos

Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play 0:29

Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play

Pause
Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera 0:25

Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera

Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game' 0:45

Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game'

Panthers Ron Rivera: I wanted points ... touchdowns vs. Bears 0:27

Panthers Ron Rivera: I wanted points ... touchdowns vs. Bears

Panthers methodical and no playmaking against Bears, says Ron Rivera 0:26

Panthers methodical and no playmaking against Bears, says Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field 0:29

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field

Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays 0:23

Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays

Panthers Ron Rivera: When it counted Bears got takeaways and points 0:40

Panthers Ron Rivera: When it counted Bears got takeaways and points

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities 0:34

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team 0:39

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team

  • Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field

    Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, minus the boot that has protected his broken foot, walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 as his teammates ran through pregame exercises. The Panthers and Chicago Bears face off Sunday afternoon.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, minus the boot that has protected his broken foot, walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 as his teammates ran through pregame exercises. The Panthers and Chicago Bears face off Sunday afternoon. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, minus the boot that has protected his broken foot, walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 as his teammates ran through pregame exercises. The Panthers and Chicago Bears face off Sunday afternoon. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 11:00 AM

NFL Week 7 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-2) visit the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Soldier Field, where rain could play a significant role in Sunday’s game.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play 0:29

Panthers Curtis Samuel: I have to make that play

Pause
Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera 0:25

Cam Newton had his moments on Sunday, says Panthers coach Ron Rivera

Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game' 0:45

Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game'

Panthers Ron Rivera: I wanted points ... touchdowns vs. Bears 0:27

Panthers Ron Rivera: I wanted points ... touchdowns vs. Bears

Panthers methodical and no playmaking against Bears, says Ron Rivera 0:26

Panthers methodical and no playmaking against Bears, says Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field 0:29

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen walking without boot at Soldier Field

Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays 0:23

Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays

Panthers Ron Rivera: When it counted Bears got takeaways and points 0:40

Panthers Ron Rivera: When it counted Bears got takeaways and points

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities 0:34

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team 0:39

Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis recalls the impact of Julius Peppers leaving the team

  • Panthers Cam Newton: We squandered an opportunity

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was fairly short on his responses following the team's 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. Newton did respond to say that the team had squandered an opportunity.

Panthers Cam Newton: We squandered an opportunity

View More Video