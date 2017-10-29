Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers seek to reverse slides

NFL Week 8 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-3) visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Both NFC South teams are trying to end losing streaks: Panthers have lost their last two games and the Bucs their last three.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)