Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

NFL Week 9 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play in uptown’s Bank of America Stadium. The winner has the best chance of catching the red-hot New Orleans Saints, who have won five straight games, in the NFC South race. The Falcons, defending NFC champs, have won the last three meetings.
Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
[SHOWDOWN BREAKDOWN: How huge NFC South matchup will play out, position-by-position]
[FEARLESS PREDICTIONS: On end of a season-long streak, methodical marches and Funchess]
[HE SAID, SHE SAID: Which Panthers receiver is primed to step up against Atlanta?]
[INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Intimidating Julio Jones vs. unflappable James Bradberry]
[SCOTT SAYS: Super Bowl hangovers and my prediction for Sunday]
[THAT KICK TRICK: Graham Gano has a lot of time on his feet]
[INJURIES: Panthers find themselves in a rare position for Sunday]
[OUCH: Charlotte labeled one of NFL’s ‘weakest fan bases.’]
[SURPRISE: Who will start opposite Panthers WR Devin Funchess?]
[READY OR NOT: Devin Funchess set to be Panthers’ top dog at WR]
[FRIEND, FAVORITE: Cam Newton’s ability to move past Kelvin Benjamin trade vital to Panthers’ success]
[SCOTT FOWLER: Cam Newton must embrace trade he dislikes to win]
Comments