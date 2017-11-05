Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

NFL Week 9 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play in uptown’s Bank of America Stadium. The winner has the best chance of catching the red-hot New Orleans Saints, who have won five straight games, in the NFC South race. The Falcons, defending NFC champs, have won the last three meetings.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates





More Videos 1:40 Will Panthers stay in Charlotte or go? Bike lanes? Term limits? Mayor candidates respond to questions. Pause 2:04 He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 1:09 Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally 1:00 Carolina Panthers Kawann Short shares his assessment of the Atlanta Falcons 1:15 Panthers' Ron Rivera believes in Devin Funchess 1:08 Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game 0:44 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly looking forward to Panthers receivers being productive 1:11 Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin shares keys to winning against Tampa Bay 0:35 Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty in Bucs game 2:14 Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason. Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com