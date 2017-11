Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

More Videos 0:46 Panthers Cam Newton: Christian McCaffrey is dynamic and blessed Pause 0:48 Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about big win over division rival Atlanta Falcons 1:17 Panthers Cam Newton: Bad things happen when we are emotionless 0:42 Carolina Panthers Kurt Coleman talks about defensive play against Atlanta Falcons 1:00 Panthers safety Mike Adams on his “wheels” 0:34 Panthers Ron Rivera’s initial evaluation of Carolina’s win over Atlanta Falcons 0:38 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly talks about importance of divisional win against Atlanta Falcons 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 0:40 Panthers Cam Newton: It is the chip I play with on my shoulder Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton: Christian McCaffrey is dynamic and blessed Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks glowingly about rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, whom he calls 'C-Mac,' as someone who wants to do more following the team’s 20-17 victory over Atlanta on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks glowingly about rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, whom he calls 'C-Mac,' as someone who wants to do more following the team’s 20-17 victory over Atlanta on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

