Dolphins-Panthers updates: NFL’s lowest scoring offense takes on top-rated defense

Here are live updates as the Carolina Panthers (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (4-4) play at uptown’s Bank of America Stadium in Week 10 of the NFL season.

The game matches the NFL’s top-ranked defense – the Panthers give up just 274.1 yards a game – against one of its worst offenses. The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.5 points per game and next to last in yardage at 270.2 yards per game.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 8:30 p.m. Monday.

TV: ESPN and WSOC in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates





More Videos 1:50 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat Pause 1:04 Panther Ron Rivera: Cam Newton understands what we want to do 0:33 Was that a celebration on the ground following Panthers Cam Newton’s 69-yard run 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton has fun with media member when mike dropped 0:36 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 0:37 Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins 0:42 Panthers Cam Newton: Touchdown before half was big 0:32 Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play 0:52 Monday night is prestigious, says Panthers Cam Newton 0:35 Panthers Cam Newton looking forward to NFL bye week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis speaks about the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense. Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis speaks about the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense. Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com