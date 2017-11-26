Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) warms up during practice on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Kalil is active Sunday against the New York Jets.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers get Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil back, but will he start against Jets?

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 26, 2017 11:49 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil was activated on Sunday after missing eight games with a neck injury.

The injury was first described as a “crick” in Kalil’s neck, but it became apparent that it required some extended rehabilitation work over the last several weeks.

Kalil tried to come back in Week 7 against Chicago, but re-aggravated the injury and had to leave after the first quarter.

Backup Tyler Larsen is expected to start on Sunday, but was limited in practice this week after spraining his foot against Miami. Larsen suffered the injury in-game but was able to return.

Carolina will likely limit Kalil’s snaps against the New York Jets, as the team wants to work him back in slowly.

The Panthers’ inactives were quarterback Garrett Gilbert, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, fullback Alex Armah, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, linebacker Andrew Gachkar, tackle John Theus and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

