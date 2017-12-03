Panthers will be without two Pro Bowlers vs. Saints

More Videos

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Pause
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints 1:30

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team didn’t play complimentary football 1:35

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team didn’t play complimentary football

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says they’ve got to play better 2:17

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says they’ve got to play better

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status 0:17

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

Panthers safety Mike Adams on Saints loss 0:32

Panthers safety Mike Adams on Saints loss

Panther Luke Kuechly makes cookies in CPI commercial 0:31

Panther Luke Kuechly makes cookies in CPI commercial

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays 0:53

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays

Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil 1:26

Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

  • Ron Rivera discusses Greg Olsen's sore foot

    Carolina Panthers head coach talks bout the foot soreness that shut down Greg Olsen in the game against the NY Jets while he was making his comeback from a broken foot from earlier in the season.

Carolina Panthers head coach talks bout the foot soreness that shut down Greg Olsen in the game against the NY Jets while he was making his comeback from a broken foot from earlier in the season. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach talks bout the foot soreness that shut down Greg Olsen in the game against the NY Jets while he was making his comeback from a broken foot from earlier in the season. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers will be without two Pro Bowlers vs. Saints

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 03:22 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 05:40 PM

New Orleans

The Panthers will be without two of their best offensive players for their biggest game of the season.

Tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil are among the team’s inactives for the 4:25 p.m. game with the Saints.

Olsen aggravated his surgically repaired foot last week against the Jets, while Kalil continues to deal with a neck injury he called “pretty serious” this week.

Both players were listed as questionable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Running back Christian McCaffrey and linebackers Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson, all of whom were also listed as questionable, will play.

The Panthers’ other inactives are OL Amini Silatolu, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, DE Zach Moore and LB Andrew Gachkar.

With Silatolu and Kalil out, the Panthers have only two healthy backups on the offensive line -- C Greg Van Roten and G/T Andrew Moton.

Olsen did not practice all week and the Panthers don’t want to jeopardize his chances of returning for the stretch run. X-rays showed he had not re-fractured the bone, which was repaired with a screw that remains in place.

He caught one pass against the Jets before leaving the game in the third quarter with what the team called soreness in his foot.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Pause
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints 1:30

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera talks of missed opportunities against the New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team didn’t play complimentary football 1:35

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team didn’t play complimentary football

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says they’ve got to play better 2:17

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says they’ve got to play better

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status 0:17

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

Panthers safety Mike Adams on Saints loss 0:32

Panthers safety Mike Adams on Saints loss

Panther Luke Kuechly makes cookies in CPI commercial 0:31

Panther Luke Kuechly makes cookies in CPI commercial

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays 0:53

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on limiting New Orleans Saints explosive plays

Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil 1:26

Matt Kalil talks about finally being able to play football with his older brother Ryan Kalil

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

  • Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

    Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly says team did not do its job in loss to New Orleans Saints but still has time to regroup.

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

View More Video