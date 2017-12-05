Panthers put a linebacker on injured reserve, sign another

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers placed backup linebacker Jared Norris on injured reserve and signed free agent linebacker Spencer Paysinger.
Norris, a former undrafted free agent out of Utah, was largely in a special teams role with the Panthers. He injured his calf, a source told the Observer.
Paysinger, a 6-foot-3 and 245-pound Oregon product and former undrafted free agent, played with the New York Giants from 2011-14 and the Miami Dolphins from 2015-16. He most recently was with the New York Jets, but only through training camp.
Carolina also elevated defensive end Zach Moore off the practice squad last week, and Tuesday signed linebacker Richie Brown to the practice squad to fill the vacant spot.
