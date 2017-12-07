Panthers center Ryan Kalil’s ‘lobbying’ to get back to the field may pay off Sunday

0:51 Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings Pause

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

0:35 Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly on whether NFL should adopt targeting rule like NCAA

0:51 Matt Kalil is ready to get after it against the Minnesota Vikings

2:16 Panthers coach Ron Rivera praises Captain Munnerlyn

1:47 Panthers' Julius Peppers confident in team heading into this weekend's game against Minnesota

1:00 Ron Rivera thinks Viking game could be defensive battle

1:31 Mecklenburg County is not the only local government that has been held ransom

1:28 This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.