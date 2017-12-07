Panthers’ Greg Olsen: ‘I’m not willing to throw in the towel’ on injury-laden season

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has had weeks where he tested the strength of his foot and others when the team exercised caution so he didn’t reinjure it.

Olsen says now it’s time to give his surgically repaired right foot a go and see what happens.

“I think we’re at the point of (the) season now where we’re running out of time. We’ve got a big four-game stretch here where if we don’t take advantage of (it) our season’s going to end,” Olsen said Thursday. “That’s just the reality of where we are.”

Olsen missed eight games after sustaining a Jones fracture (a break of his fifth metatarsal) in a Week 2 win against Buffalo. He aggravated it two weeks ago vs. the Jets and sat out last week’s loss on the artificial turf at New Orleans.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olsen is wearing a different style of Nike cleats, designed to offer more support. He’s been listed as full participation the first two practices this week.

A handful of high-profile players have required additional surgeries after returning from Jones fractures. But Olsen has said he can’t worry about that.

“I’ve come to grips with – it’s time. It’s now or just kind of forget it for the year,” he said. “I’m not willing to throw in the towel. I feel like I can still contribute and help us out. And that’s my goal.”