Matt Kalil is ready to get after it against the Minnesota Vikings

What's the Carolina Panthers' playoff outlook right now?

He said, she said: Can the Carolina Panthers win a gritty, defensive game against the Minnesota Vikings?

Cam Newton talks about the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings

Panthers Greg Olsen thinks the Minnesota Vikings will be a great challenge for the team

Panthers coach Ron Rivera praises Captain Munnerlyn

Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman sees the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings as an opportunity to control its destiny

Harding High beats Scotland County for NCHSAA 4A state title

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

  • He said, she said: Can the Carolina Panthers win a gritty, defensive game against the Minnesota Vikings?

    Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue discuss the key players and what to expect in an expected defensive slugfest this weekend.

Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue discuss the key players and what to expect in an expected defensive slugfest this weekend. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Vikings are likely Panthers’ toughest test down stretch

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 10, 2017 10:00 AM

NFL Week 14 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (8-4) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) play Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers may need 11 wins – that’s three victories in four games – to make the playoffs. The Vikings, who are running away with the NFC North, likely pose the biggest roadblock on Carolina’s potential path to the postseason.

The Panthers are locked in a three-way battle in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints (9-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (8-5).

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



