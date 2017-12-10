Live NFL updates: Vikings are likely Panthers’ toughest test down stretch

NFL Week 14 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (8-4) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) play Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers may need 11 wins – that’s three victories in four games – to make the playoffs. The Vikings, who are running away with the NFC North, likely pose the biggest roadblock on Carolina’s potential path to the postseason.

The Panthers are locked in a three-way battle in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints (9-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (8-5).

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte)