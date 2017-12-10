Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, right, intercepts a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum during the first quarter of the Panthers’ win on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 05:18 PM

Panthers 31, Vikings 24

Minnesota

7

6

0

11

24

Carolina

7

7

10

7

31

First Quarter

Car—Stewart 60 run (Gano kick), 10:55.

Min—Rudolph 18 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), 6:28.

Second Quarter

Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 14:16.

Min—FG Forbath 30, 5:02.

Min—FG Forbath 22, :07.

Third Quarter

Car—Funchess 18 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:42.

Car—FG Gano 41, 6:51.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Thielen 52 pass from Keenum (Bell pass from Keenum), 5:36.

Min—FG Forbath 27, 3:07.

Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:47.

A—73,728.

Min

Car

First downs

21

15

Total Net Yards

356

345

Rushes-yards

21-100

36-216

Passing

256

129

Punt Returns

5-54

1-7

Kickoff Returns

2-44

3-48

Interceptions Ret.

1-34

2-3

Comp-Att-Int

27-44-2

13-25-1

Sacked-Yards Lost

6-24

2-8

Punts

3-43.7

6-43.3

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

2-30

6-48

Time of Possession

28:42

31:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, McKinnon 7-46, Keenum 5-40, Murray 9-14. Carolina, Stewart 16-103, Newton 11-70, McCaffrey 8-35, Shepard 1-8.

PASSING—Minnesota, Keenum 27-44-2-280. Carolina, Newton 13-25-1-137.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 6-105, Diggs 6-64, Rudolph 3-41, Treadwell 2-23, Wright 2-13, McKinnon 2-9, Bell 2-7, Murray 2-6, Ham 1-9, Floyd 1-3. Carolina, D.Byrd 5-37, Funchess 3-59, McCaffrey 3-18, Bersin 1-17, Manhertz 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Minnesota, Forbath 54.

