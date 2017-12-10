Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Panthers 31, Vikings 24
Minnesota
7
6
0
11
—
24
Carolina
7
7
10
7
—
31
First Quarter
Car—Stewart 60 run (Gano kick), 10:55.
Min—Rudolph 18 pass from Keenum (Forbath kick), 6:28.
Second Quarter
Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 14:16.
Min—FG Forbath 30, 5:02.
Min—FG Forbath 22, :07.
Third Quarter
Car—Funchess 18 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:42.
Car—FG Gano 41, 6:51.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Thielen 52 pass from Keenum (Bell pass from Keenum), 5:36.
Min—FG Forbath 27, 3:07.
Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:47.
A—73,728.
Min
Car
First downs
21
15
Total Net Yards
356
345
Rushes-yards
21-100
36-216
Passing
256
129
Punt Returns
5-54
1-7
Kickoff Returns
2-44
3-48
Interceptions Ret.
1-34
2-3
Comp-Att-Int
27-44-2
13-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost
6-24
2-8
Punts
3-43.7
6-43.3
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
0-0
Penalties-Yards
2-30
6-48
Time of Possession
28:42
31:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, McKinnon 7-46, Keenum 5-40, Murray 9-14. Carolina, Stewart 16-103, Newton 11-70, McCaffrey 8-35, Shepard 1-8.
PASSING—Minnesota, Keenum 27-44-2-280. Carolina, Newton 13-25-1-137.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 6-105, Diggs 6-64, Rudolph 3-41, Treadwell 2-23, Wright 2-13, McKinnon 2-9, Bell 2-7, Murray 2-6, Ham 1-9, Floyd 1-3. Carolina, D.Byrd 5-37, Funchess 3-59, McCaffrey 3-18, Bersin 1-17, Manhertz 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Minnesota, Forbath 54.
