Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scored his first touchdown with his new team on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Carolina Panthers

Former Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin plays great in crazy snow game ... then gets hurt

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 11, 2017 01:17 PM

When the Carolina Panthers traded their No. 1 receiver, Kelvin Benjamin, to the Buffalo Bills at the NFL trade deadline, it came as a bit of a shock to the team’s fan base.

Benjamin, 26, was in this third season in Charlotte, where he had developed into one of quarterback Cam Newton’s favorite targets. Before the trade, Benjamin had 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

Bur rather than suiting up at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Benjamin was about 650 miles north of Charlotte ... in Buffalo ... playing in the middle of a blizzard.

Kelvin Benjamin, the former Panthers wide receiver, had his best game for Buffalo on Sunday before leaving early with a knee injury.
And somehow, the Belle Glade, Fla., native managed his best game with his new team. Well, until he got hurt.

Benjamin finished Sunday’s ridiculous snow game, Buffalo’s eventual 13-7 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts, with three receptions for 38 yards and his first touchdown in a Bills uniform. This was only the receiver’s third game in Buffalo because he missed two weeks with a torn meniscus.

Now his knee is being evaluated again after he left the game in the second half. That, plus being forced to play in nearly 17 inches of snow, doesn’t bode well for Benjamin, whose career in Buffalo is off to a rough start.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

