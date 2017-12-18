Panthers LB Thomas Davis (58) concussed Packers WR Davante Adams in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after Aaron Rodgers (12) threw an interception, and the two took to Twitter on Monday to air their frustrations.
In Twitter rant, Packers WR Davante Adams goes off on Thomas Davis for ‘dirty hit’

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 12:13 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 12:14 PM

In the third quarter of the Carolina Panthers’ 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that left everyone on the field scrambling. As Panthers safety Colin Jones, who had picked the ball, ran back down the right side of the field, his teammates – even those not in the play originally – did everything they could to create a clear path for Jones.

In that scramble, one player ended up concussed and out of the game.

Packers receiver Davante Adams was running to tackle Jones when Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hit him from behind and brought him to the ground. Adams stayed down on the ground before leaving the game with a concussion, and Davis immediately ran to the bench, looking remorseful.

Neither Davis nor Adams spoke to the media after the game.

A day later though, Adams took to Twitter to say how he really felt about the hit that knocked him out of the game.

This isn’t the first time Davis has been in this situation, though. Earlier this season, Davis was fined for a hit on Tampa Bay receiver Adam Humphries that also resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty. His hit on Adams drew the same foul. After the game, Rodgers said he anticipates that the league will deal with Davis accordingly now that he is a “repeat offender.”

“Look it’s football but no room for s*** like that,” Adams continued. “We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat. ...”

Davis then responded to Adams on Twitter, reiterating that he never meant to injure the receiver.

After the game, an NFL spokesman confirmed that the league is reviewing the play for possible disciplinary action. The NFL has yet to either fine or suspend Davis, but a one-game suspension is not out of the question.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

