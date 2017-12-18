More Videos

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

NFL launches investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers head coach shares his reaction to news of the sale of the team and allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers

What will happen to Jerry Richardson stadiums, statue, buildings, awards?

By Cassie Cope

ccope@charlotteobserver.com

December 18, 2017 04:35 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 04:53 PM

The “Jerry Awards” will keep the title for now, but the fate is up in the air for other namesakes of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who faces allegations of sexual and racial misconduct.

One of colleges with buildings named after Richardson said it was too early to talk about any changes.

UNC Charlotte’s football team plays at the Jerry Richardson Stadium, which opened in 2013.

“The University has not discussed the topic and will not until the investigation is complete,” spokesman Stephen Ward said in a statement.

Spartanburg-based Wofford College, where Richardson is an alumnus and former trustee member, also has an indoor stadium and physical activities building named after him.

Wofford did not answer questions about whether buildings will keep bearing Richardson’s name.

“Mr. Richardson’s contributions to Wofford College are extraordinary, and for that we are grateful,” spokeswoman Laura Corbin said in a statement. “It is not appropriate for us to comment further.”

Wofford also has a Richardson Family Endowed Scholarship, which covers a full, four-year scholarship to a first-year student each year. That scholarship has been awarded since 1988, according to the school.

A 13-foot statue of Richardson is at the Bank of America Stadium’s north entrance. A call to Panthers’ spokesman Steven Drummond about the fate of that statue was not immediately returned Monday.

The Charlotte Regional Partnership also issues annual Jerry Awards named after both Richardson and former Charlotte aviation director Jerry Orr.

“At this time, the Charlotte Regional Partnership is not considering any changes to the Jerry Awards,” said spokeswoman Dianne Chase.

The awards are meant to highlight those who have had an impact on the local Charlotte economy and went this year to Bissell Companies, which developed much of SouthPark and Ballantyne, and Rodgers Builders, a general contractor.

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

