What will happen to Jerry Richardson stadiums, statue, buildings, awards?

The “Jerry Awards” will keep the title for now, but the fate is up in the air for other namesakes of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who faces allegations of sexual and racial misconduct.

One of colleges with buildings named after Richardson said it was too early to talk about any changes.

UNC Charlotte’s football team plays at the Jerry Richardson Stadium, which opened in 2013.

“The University has not discussed the topic and will not until the investigation is complete,” spokesman Stephen Ward said in a statement.

Spartanburg-based Wofford College, where Richardson is an alumnus and former trustee member, also has an indoor stadium and physical activities building named after him.

Wofford did not answer questions about whether buildings will keep bearing Richardson’s name.

“Mr. Richardson’s contributions to Wofford College are extraordinary, and for that we are grateful,” spokeswoman Laura Corbin said in a statement. “It is not appropriate for us to comment further.”

Wofford also has a Richardson Family Endowed Scholarship, which covers a full, four-year scholarship to a first-year student each year. That scholarship has been awarded since 1988, according to the school.

A 13-foot statue of Richardson is at the Bank of America Stadium’s north entrance. A call to Panthers’ spokesman Steven Drummond about the fate of that statue was not immediately returned Monday.

The Charlotte Regional Partnership also issues annual Jerry Awards named after both Richardson and former Charlotte aviation director Jerry Orr.

“At this time, the Charlotte Regional Partnership is not considering any changes to the Jerry Awards,” said spokeswoman Dianne Chase.

The awards are meant to highlight those who have had an impact on the local Charlotte economy and went this year to Bissell Companies, which developed much of SouthPark and Ballantyne, and Rodgers Builders, a general contractor.