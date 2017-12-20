Panthers Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey still smirking over ‘watch this’ play vs. Packers

Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton teamed up with Chef Monica, a Food Lion chef at Thomasboro Academy on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 for a Cooking with Cam! event during his annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh program. Newton and Chef Monica looked to the DJ to give them something super duper special to cook to and the two decide it is time to cut the rug. Newton joked afterward that he needed to stop so that they did not get him to slip a disc or something. It is still football season afterall.