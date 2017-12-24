Live NFL updates: Panthers can seal playoff spot with Christmas Eve win against Bucs

More Videos

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams? 2:51

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams?

Pause
How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games? 2:38

He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games?

Panthers Ryan Kalil on the closing of the window for the Super Bowl 1:31

Panthers Ryan Kalil on the closing of the window for the Super Bowl

Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:47

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte 0:42

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte

  • He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

    Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win."

Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Panthers can seal playoff spot with Christmas Eve win against Bucs

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 24, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

NFL Week 16 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (10-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10) play in Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve for the last home regular-season game of 2017.

No groan-inducing puns about Santa, gifts or coal-filled stockings here. This is what’s on the line: The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a win (or an unlikely Dallas-Seattle tie later Sunday if the Bucs win).

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams? 2:51

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams?

Pause
How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games? 2:38

He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games?

Panthers Ryan Kalil on the closing of the window for the Super Bowl 1:31

Panthers Ryan Kalil on the closing of the window for the Super Bowl

Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:47

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson 1:48

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte 0:42

Panthers Captain Munnerlyn: Team needs to stay in Charlotte

  • How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue discusses how the Carolina Panthers have become so successful as the season has progressed with the trade of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, the development of Devin Funchess, Christian McCaffrey and the return of Greg Olsen.

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams?

View More Video