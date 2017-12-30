Panthers’ Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner still in protocol, downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when Carolina takes on Atlanta in a regular-season finale with important playoff implications.

Turner, a two-time Pro Bowler, practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report.

But the Panthers announced Saturday that Turner was still in the concussion protocol. Presumably that means Turner was not cleared by the independent neurologist, the final step in the protocol before a player returns to game action.

Versatile lineman Amini Silatolu is expected to replace Turner again against the Falcons.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) and backup cornerback Ladarius Gunter (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Jairus Byrd would likely start at safety if Coleman doesn’t play.

The Panthers (11-4) still have a shot at the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. They need to beat Atlanta and have Minnesota, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams all lose.

Carolina can win the NFC South with a win Sunday and a Saints’ loss at Tampa Bay.

Atlanta (9-6) will clinch the NFC’s final playoff spot with a victory or a Seattle loss to Arizona.