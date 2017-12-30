Panthers’ Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner still in protocol, downgraded to out vs. Falcons

More Videos

Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina 0:41

Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' 1:26

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs?

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust 1:18

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

  • Panthers' Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner un-boxes LSU swag

    Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore.

Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore. Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner opens a box of swag from Louisiana State University. He played for the LSU Tigers for three years before entering the NFL draft as a third-year sophomore. Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner still in protocol, downgraded to out vs. Falcons

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 30, 2017 02:30 PM

Carolina Panthers right guard Trai Turner remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when Carolina takes on Atlanta in a regular-season finale with important playoff implications.

Turner, a two-time Pro Bowler, practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report.

But the Panthers announced Saturday that Turner was still in the concussion protocol. Presumably that means Turner was not cleared by the independent neurologist, the final step in the protocol before a player returns to game action.

Versatile lineman Amini Silatolu is expected to replace Turner again against the Falcons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) and backup cornerback Ladarius Gunter (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game. Jairus Byrd would likely start at safety if Coleman doesn’t play.

The Panthers (11-4) still have a shot at the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. They need to beat Atlanta and have Minnesota, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams all lose.

Carolina can win the NFC South with a win Sunday and a Saints’ loss at Tampa Bay.

Atlanta (9-6) will clinch the NFC’s final playoff spot with a victory or a Seattle loss to Arizona.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina 0:41

Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' 1:26

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs?

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust 1:18

Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

  • Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

    The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up."

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

View More Video