Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Panthers' Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Panthers' Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Panthers' Cam Newton: 'we need to turn the page extremely fast'

Panthers' Cam Newton: 'we need to turn the page extremely fast'

    The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons| Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:58 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 31 MINUTES AGO

Falcons 22, Panthers 10

Carolina

0

7

0

3

10

Atlanta

7

0

6

9

22

First Quarter

Atl—Freeman 19 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 10:32.

Second Quarter

Car—Funchess 4 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :50.

Third Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 6:31.

Atl—FG Bryant 42, 3:44.

Fourth Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 14:11.

Car—FG Gano 42, 10:34.

Atl—FG Bryant 56, 6:37.

Atl—FG Bryant 33, 2:27.

A—74,141.

Car

Atl

First downs

15

20

Total Net Yards

248

371

Rushes-yards

24-87

26-60

Passing

161

311

Punt Returns

2-15

4-18

Kickoff Returns

1-19

0-0

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

3-23

Comp-Att-Int

14-34-3

28-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-19

1-6

Punts

7-47.0

5-46.6

Fumbles-Lost

2-0

1-0

Penalties-Yards

5-35

7-60

Time of Possession

25:18

34:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-59, Artis-Payne 5-16, McCaffrey 6-14, Whittaker 1-0, Clay 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, T.Coleman 11-23, Freeman 11-23, Ryan 3-14, Sanu 1-0.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 14-34-3-180. Atlanta, Ryan 28-45-0-317.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-40, Funchess 2-48, Bersin 2-36, Dickson 2-22, Clay 1-15, Olsen 1-10, Whittaker 1-9. Atlanta, Freeman 9-85, Sanu 7-71, J.Jones 5-80, Hooper 3-35, Hardy 2-32, T.Coleman 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says no need to panic after loss to Atlanta. There's another opportunity to win next weekend.

