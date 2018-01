Panthers Ron Rivera: We are going forward and not looking back

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday, January 1, 2018 following the team's 22-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that he has told the team, "we are moving forward, we are not looking back." Rivera says that he is looking forward to the opportunity the team has playing the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA.