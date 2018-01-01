Will Jonathan Stewart be back in time for Carolina’s wild-card game at New Orleans?

Panthers Ron Rivera still upset following loss to Falcons

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was still agitated by the team's loss 22-10 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31, 2017 during his press conference on Monday, January 1, 2018. Rivera stressed that the team missed opportunities and had a chance but did not take advantage. Rivera was short when asked about the difficulties quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen had connecting with one another.