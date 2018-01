Ron Rivera: Panthers against Saints will be a good chess match in all three phases of the game Sunday

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the challenges of facing the same team three times in one season on Monday, January 1, 2018 during a press conference. Rivera says the challenges are that you have now seen what they can do, you have a couple of tapes to see what worked and what didn't and in the end could be a good chess match in all three phases of the game. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in playoff action on Sunday, January 7, 2018.