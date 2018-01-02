Panthers lose a blocking tight end for entirety of playoffs

The Panthers’ depth at tight end took a bit of a hit Tuesday when the team placed third-teamer Chris Manhertz on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
Manhertz, who was hurt against Atlanta in the regular-season finale, is out for the entirety of the playoffs.
The Panthers signed offensive tackle Blaine Clausell from the practice squad to take Manhertz’s spot on the active roster.
Manhertz was used mostly as an extra blocker while appearing in all 16 regular-season games. He caught two passes for 17 yards and was the No. 2 tight end behind Ed Dickson during the eight games Greg Olsen was on IR with a broken foot.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera indicated Monday that rookie fullback Alex Armah could fill Manhertz’s role if needed. Tight end was among the three positions Armah played at Division II West Georgia.
In other moves, the Panthers filled their practice squad vacancy by signing rookie guard Dorian Johnson, an All-American at Pittsburgh who was a fourth-round draft pick by Arizona this year. Johnson was cut from Houston’s practice squad last week.
Carolina also announced it signed cornerback Lorenzo Doss to a futures contract. Doss, a fifth-round pick by Denver in 2015, won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie but was inactive for the win against the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
The Broncos waived Doss on Thanksgiving after he was late to a meeting, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Doss was on Buffalo’s practice squad before being cut last month.
