Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the challenges of facing the same team three times in one season on Monday, January 1, 2018 during a press conference. Rivera says the challenges are that you have now seen what they can do, you have a couple of tapes to see what worked and what didn't and in the end could be a good chess match in all three phases of the game. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in playoff action on Sunday, January 7, 2018.