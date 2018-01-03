Saints quarterback Drew Brees skipped town for two days to celebrate ‘hero’

0:44 Panthers WR Russell Shepard: Cam Newton looks forward to the big games Pause

1:14 Panthers Cam Newton: This is when the real football starts

0:55 Panthers Cam Newton: Dripping sauce what will we see Sunday

1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

0:50 Panthers Cam Newton: When we are all on the same page, it can be dangerous

1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

1:30 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly: No one ever gives up on anyone on this team

3:06 Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

1:00 Saints watching Panthers defensive end Mario Addison