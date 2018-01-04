More Videos

Carolina Panthers

Saints coach Sean Payton says it’s not a lack of consistency that slowed the Panthers

By Rick Bonnell

January 04, 2018 09:18 PM

METAIRIE, La.

Saints coach Sean Payton got a question from a New Orleans media member Thursday implying the Carolina Panthers have been inconsistent this season. Payton replied a team that wins 11 of 16 games in an NFL so driven by parity doesn’t fit that description.

“They beat the Patriots on the road. It’s the NFL; I’d have a hard time calling them inconsistent,” Payton said. “Early in the season we struggled (a 0-2 start). Part of it is injury; losing a couple of key players.”

Payton said any pimples on the Panthers season can be explained by key injuries, such as missing Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil or Trai Turner for various stints.

“When you study this team the last two months,” Payton said, “they’ve done a really good job of weathering the injury bugs.”

