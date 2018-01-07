Live NFL playoff updates: Panthers - Saints saga continues in postseason

NFL wild-card weekend live updates as the Carolina Panthers (11-5) visit the New Orleans Saints (11-5) for a playoff game in Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Rick Bonnell, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

It’s the playoffs. It’s two longtime division rivals. The game is in New Orleans because the Saints beat the Panthers twice during the regular season and won the NFC South. Those two wins are also the main reason the Saints are heavy favorites, despite the teams’ identical records.

When: 4:40 p.m. p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

