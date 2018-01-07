Panthers QB Cam Newton evaluated for concussion, returns, almost engineers comeback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had one comeback on Sunday, and almost led a huge one.
Newton was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-26 NFC wild-card game loss to the New Orleans Saints, but cleared to return.
Newton left for one play with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit by defensive tackle David Onyemata.
Newton walked toward the Panthers’ sideline and sat down before making it to the bench area. Team doctors and trainers checked on Newton, then took him to the medical tent.
Derek Anderson replaced him for one play, an incompletion that forced the Panthers to punt.
The Saints scored on their ensuing possession, and Newton returned to the game with the Panthers trailing 31-19 with 5:08 remaining.
Newton’s 56-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey cut the Saints lead to 31-26 with just over four minutes to play.
The defense, thanks to a big stop on third down by 37-year-old Julius Peppers and an ill-advised interception by Mike Adams the cost Carolina 16 yards of field position, gave Newton the ball back one last time, with 1:51 to play.
Completions to Devin Funchess and Kaelin Clay gave Carolina a first down at the New Orleans 26.
A holding penalty on the Saints secondary gave Carolina a first down at the 21 with 46 seconds to play.
After an intentional grounding moved the ball back to the 34 and required a 10-second runoff, and an incompletion intended for Funchess in the end zone and a sack by Von Bell essentially ended the game.
