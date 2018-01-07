The Carolina Panthers were burned by former Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees connected with Ginn on an 80-yard touchdown pass on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 . Ginn had scored earlier in the season on a similar play and the Panthers had hoped to stop a repeat.
Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com
More Videos
0:40
Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the dagger play
0:58
Panthers Ron Rivera: Appreciative to organization and happy with Marty Hurney
0:32
Panthers Ron Rivera on Steve Wilks
1:09
Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year
0:46
Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess talks about intentional-grounding call against team
1:39
Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers says it was a great season
0:34
Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing
1:15
Panthers Cam Newton: I believe I am the leader and the team goes as I go
1:07
Carolina Panthers Kurt Coleman: There were plays he’d like to have back
0:49
Panthers Cam Newton: We came to New Orleans to win
0:23
Panthers Thomas Davis talks about impact of team owner Jerry Richardson
1:08
Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis says lack of communication hurt team in playoff loss
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was poked in the eye during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Newton sat on the field while staff examined him and backup quarterback Derek Anderson warmed up.
Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton was asked if he believes he needs more offensive weapons but Newton says, "I just need to be better." Newton believes that he is the leader and a lot of responsibility goes with that position.
The Carolina Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-26 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in an NFL wild-card playoff game. The loss to the Saints is the third for the Panthers during the season.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke directly to the team’s effort and resilience in their 31-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he would have liked to have gotten an explanation on the intentional-grounding penalty against quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. The Panthers lost 31-26 to the Saints.