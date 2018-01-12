Why future of Panthers assistant Steve Wilks could be tied to Vikings’ Pat Shurmur

Most of the discussion involving the Panthers this week has centered on their offensive coordinator position.
But their defensive coordinator post could be in flux, as well.
Steve Wilks, who ran the Panthers’ defense this past season, had interviews this week for the head-coaching vacancies with the Giants and Cardinals. Wilks, 48, is waiting to hear whether he’ll be brought back for second interviews, according to two league sources.
Indianapolis and Detroit also had requested permission to talk with Wilks, although he did not take those interviews, the sources said.
Wilks’ future seems to be linked to Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The former Browns head coach interviewed with four teams this week, including the Giants and Cardinals. Some reports have called him the favorite for the Arizona job.
Wilks was promoted in Carolina after Sean McDermott became Buffalo’s coach last year.
The Panthers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense in 2017. They were third in the league with 50 sacks.
This is the second year in a row Wilks has drawn head-coaching interest. He met with the Rams last year before they hired Sean McVay.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera has two in-house candidates to replace Wilks in defensive line coach Eric Washington and linebackers coach Al Holcomb, although one of them could leave with Wilks if he’s hired elsewhere.
