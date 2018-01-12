The Carolina Panthers hire Norv Turner as offensive coordinator.
Panthers hire Norv Turner. Can he take Cam Newton to ‘next level’? Ron Rivera thinks so

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 12, 2018 11:43 AM

Norv Turner is back in the NFL – and back with Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

The Panthers made official Friday morning what seemed like a done deal all along, naming Turner the successor to Mike Shula as offensive coordinator.

Turner, 65, has coached 32 years in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach. That included a stint with San Diego, where Turner hired Rivera after the Bears chose not to renew Rivera’s contract following their Super Bowl season of 2006.

“Norv has coached Hall of Famers, he’s set a lot of people on the career paths that they’ve had,” Rivera said in a release. “I’m excited about his knowledge and his offensive prowess. It’s going to be invaluable to us have him evaluate our personnel and help take our quarterback to another level.”

Rivera was Turner’s linebackers coach for two seasons in San Diego, then became the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for two years before he was hired in Carolina.

Rivera and Turner have remained close, and Rivera often spoke glowingly of his former boss.

Rivera has employed three of Turner’s relatives in Charlotte, including two presently. Scott Turner, Norv’s son and a former quality control coach for the Panthers, is expected to return to the staff as quarterbacks coach.

Norv Turner has been out of the league since late in the 2016 season when he left as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator because of philosophical differences between him and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Turner will try to get Panthers quarterback Cam Newton back performing at a level closer to his MVP season of 2015.

Turner, as Dallas’ offensive coordinator, helped mold Troy Aikman into an All-Pro quarterback, and also worked with Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers early in Rivers’ career.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

