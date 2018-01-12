How did Tina Becker rise from Top Cats cheerleader to running the Panthers?

1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton Pause

1:01 Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

0:26 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss

1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

0:29 Panthers Ron Rivera did not get an explanation on the intentional-grounding call

0:34 Ex- Carolina Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr.: This week has been a blessing

1:56 Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers?

1:06 Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team

0:56 Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff