Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb, right, was hired as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator, while offensive line coach Ray Brown also is headed to Arizona, according to league sources.
Panthers lose two more coaches to Arizona, but closing in on special teams assistant

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 24, 2018 08:57 PM

The Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff’s exodus to the desert continued Wednesday when two assistants joined the staff of new Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks.

Linebackers coach Al Holcomb was hired as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, while offensive line coach Ray Brown also is headed to Arizona, according to league sources.

The Observer reported Monday that Holcomb was expected to join Wilks, who left after one year as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator to accept his first head-coaching job.

Wednesday’s moves – combined with other Carolina staff changes – left Panthers coach Ron Rivera with four openings. Rivera needs to hire defensive line and linebackers coaches, an assistant special-teams coach and an offensive line coach to assist John Matsko.

The defensive line position opened when Eric Washington was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Heath Farwell (55) played special teams for Seattle and is now the Seahawks' assistant special-teams coach. He has been offered the same position with Carolina.
Elaine Thompson AP

The Panthers appear to be closing in on an assistant special-teams coach. Heath Farwell, who holds the same position with the Seattle Seahawks, has been offered the position with Carolina, according to a league source.

Farwell, 36, has been with Seattle the past two seasons after playing four years with the Seahawks from 2011-2014. Farwell played 10 seasons in the NFL, and made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2009 with the Vikings.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

