The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film.
The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film. Screenshot of tweet
The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film. Screenshot of tweet

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers wanted ‘Black Panther’ inspired team art. Here’s what happened.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

February 17, 2018 01:04 PM

The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film.

Four local artists participated, and the team unveiled the concepts Friday on Twitter after the film released.

The creations featured everything from Cam Newton dressed as the film’s main character, T’Challa, to an illustration of Panthers players as other superheroes like Captain America and Thor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One creation showed a Panthers player in a Black Panther inspired uniform. The design got some Panthers fans wondering if the team might need new jerseys.

“PLEASE WEAR THESE FOR REAL” one Twitter user wrote.

“Make. It. Happen. Panthers are due for a refresh at the very least,” another person said.

Cameron Blackmon, the artist who created the uniform that they were commenting on, told the team the film is important because it portrays people of color in a way that uplifts them.

“I could only imagine what it would be like for a team to have (T’Challa’s) attributes on the football field!” Blackmon told the team.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Luke Kuechly serves soup in a hairnet during Super Bowl week

View More Video