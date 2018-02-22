Panthers analysis: Could Carolina’s most realistic free agent deal be for a kicker?

In 2016, things seemed to be going from bad to worse for Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano.
He missed eight field goals, a career-high with the Panthers, while dealing with a broken in his foot. After the season, the Panthers drafted their first kicker in franchise history, Harrison Butker, with the intent of making training camp a heated kicking competition.
It worked.
Gano earned his starting role and Butker ultimately was signed off the practice squad by Kansas City, and he became the Chiefs’ full-time kicker. Gano was nearly perfect in 2017, missing only one field goal in the regular season and three extra points. He also went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate.
Gano is a free agent this spring, and he’s an important one for the Panthers to re-sign with no apparent backup plan at kicker. What makes his free agency more interesting is the massive deal signed by Tennessee kicker Ryan Succop this week.
Succop, a former “Mr. Irrelevant” draft pick, got a five-year, $20 million contract with a $3.5 million signing bonus. The deal sets the tone for Gano, who not only led the league in field goal accuracy last year but who also was second in touchbacks (70).
Three things to know
▪ Return man: Carolina found explosive moments at kick and punt return last season with Kaelin Clay and Damiere Byrd, but not a ton of consistency. Each had a return touchdown. The Panthers seemed indecisive about using No. 8 draft pick Christian McCaffrey on punt returns and could use a go-to player there.
▪ J.J. Jansen’s worth: Carolina’s long snapper is secretly one of the team’s most valuable assets. J.J. Jansen hasn’t missed a game in his tenure with the Panthers, a streak of 144 consecutive appearances.
▪ Staff changes: Former special teams coach Thomas McGaughey was hired by the New York Giants in the same role, joining former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and former offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Assistant Chase Blackburn, a former Panthers linebacker, was promoted to the vacant role.
On the roster
▪ Gano: There’s no reason to think Gano, 30, won’t be a priority for the Panthers in free agency.
▪ Michael Palardy: The former journeyman punter was a pleasant surprise last season, edging out veteran Andy Lee. Palardy finished fifth in the NFL in net punting.
▪ Jansen: What more can be said? Unnoticed long snappers are usually good long snappers.
Free agents
▪ Gano: Seriously, Carolina should bring this guy back.
▪ Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh: Boswell has both a strong and accurate leg – he has hit 6 of 8 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards in his career, and at 27 has many years left in the tank. Boswell is a restricted free agent.
▪ The 40-plus club: Atlanta’s Matt Bryant (43) and Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski (40 on March 2) are free agents this spring, and both are still well and ... kicking.
Draft possibilities
It’s unlikely Carolina will take a risk on a rookie kicker (although Butker did pretty well in Kansas City this year, hitting 38 of 42 field goal attempts).
But if they do...
▪ Daniel Carlson, Auburn: Carlson struggled at times in 2017, hitting 21 of 28 field goal attempts, but has a strong leg.
▪ Eddy Pineiro, Florida: Pineiro became an internet star when a video of him making a 77-yard field goal went viral. He was an early declaration after becoming the most accurate kicker in program history. He’ll likely make a good undrafted free agent pickup somewhere.
The bottom line
It’s likely the Panthers prioritize Gano’s contract, and he’ll be helped a little by the big deal signed by Succop. If they can’t work out a deal with Gano, there are some veteran options available.
