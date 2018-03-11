Answering Panthers’ key free agency questions, including cap situation, Julius Peppers

Carolina got a jump on free agency last week by agreeing to trade cornerback Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for Torrey Smith, giving the Panthers the speed and veteran receiver they sought.
Or at least one of them.
But with free agency beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday with the start of the new league year, Carolina still has a lot of holes to fill and a lot of questions to answer.
The latest look at five key questions facing the Panthers this week:
Will they sign another wide receiver?
Smith, 29, provides the home-run threat that new offensive coordinator Norv Turner needed to complement Devin Funchess. But the Panthers still need another fast playmaker, especially in the slot. The free agent group of WRs is a bit underwhelming, outside of guys such as Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson and Paul Richardson, all of whom may be too rich for the Panthers.
What’s the Panthers’ salary cap situation?
Re-signing Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano to a four-year, $17 million deal last week left the Panthers $23.5 million below the cap, according to NFLPA figures. When the Smith trade becomes official Wednesday, they’ll have about $18.5 million in cap space. That puts Carolina near the middle of the pack in terms of cap room.
So what does that mean?
The Panthers showed last week they’re willing to spend money to give Cam Newton more weapons. But general manager Marty Hurney also wants to add speed to the back end of the defense, depth along both lines and another edge-rusher. That means he can’t get into a bidding war for one or two big-name free agents. The same goes for the Panthers’ own free agents such as DT Star Lotulelei and TE Ed Dickson.
What’s the latest on Julius Peppers?
It has been very quiet on the Peppers’ front. Last year at this time Peppers’ agent had already said the future Hall of Famer would play another season. But this year’s a little different because the feeling is Peppers will either give it one more shot with the Panthers or he’ll retire. The Panthers are trying to give Peppers space as he weighs his decision following shoulder surgery. But they should probably proceed as though Peppers will not be back, and take it as a bonus if he decides to play.
Where do things stand with Derek Anderson?
This looks to be an interesting offseason in the Panthers’ quarterback room. Ron Rivera said at the scouting combine Carolina could both re-sign Anderson, an unrestricted free agent, and draft a quarterback to develop behind Newton. The team has always liked the Anderson-Newton dynamic. It seems likely Anderson will be back if he’s willing to accept a team-friendly deal.
Panthers’ free agents
Unrestricted (10)
QB Derek Anderson, WR Brenton Bersin, S Jairus Byrd, TE Ed Dickson, LB Andrew Gachkar, WR Charles Johnson, DT Star Lotulelei, OL Andrew Norwell, DE Julius Peppers, OL Amini Silatolu
Restricted (4)
WR Kaelin Clay, CB LaDarius Gunter, TE Scott Simonson, OL David Yankey
