TE Ed Dickson drawing interest from several teams, but Panthers still in it

The Panthers lost a pair of key starters in free agency Tuesday, and might be in the market for a No. 2 tight end, as well.
Ed Dickson, the backup to Greg Olsen the past four years, has drawn interest from several teams, including Atlanta and Green Bay, according to a league source.
The Panthers like Dickson’s versatility and are interested in bringing him back at the right price. Otherwise, there are other options available in free agency, including Seattle’s Luke Willson and the Packers’ Richard Rodgers II, the son of Panthers assistant coach Richard Rodgers Sr.
Dickson caught 30 passes for 437 yards and a touchdown in 2017, when he filled in for an injured Olsen for nearly half the season. Dickson had a huge day in a Week 5 win at Detroit, becoming the first player in franchise history to post two receptions of 50-plus yards in a game.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
