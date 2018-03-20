Panthers slot WR Jarius Wright: 5 things we learned from introductory news conference

The Carolina Panthers added depth at wide receiver – particularly at the slot – on Tuesday when they made their signing of former Minnesota wide receiver Jarius Wright official.
Wright, who spent six seasons with the Vikings, gets a three-year deal with the Panthers, who have a team option for the third season, according to a league source.
Here are five things we learned about the 28-year-old receiver from Arkansas in his introductory news conference:
He was confident he wouldn’t be out of work long.
Wright figured he would find another job after Minnesota released him last week, despite posting the two worst seasons of his career in 2016-17. Wright, 5-10 and 182 pounds, had a combined 29 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons.
And yet …
“I wasn’t too worried about it because I have full belief in my talent and full belief in what I can do as a player,” Wright said during a conference call with Charlotte reporters. “So I knew all I needed was the opportunity to prove myself. I knew I would be playing somewhere. I didn’t know where.
“But I think it was right after 4 o’clock – whenever teams could call my agents and check on me after being released – the Panthers were one of the first calls.”
Wright was pleased Carolina came calling.
And for good reason.
While Wright’s numbers were down the past two years, the best two-year stretch of his career came in 2014-15, when Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner held the same role in Minnesota. (Turner left the Vikings halfway through the 2016 season.)
Wright said having Turner in Carolina “persuaded” him to sign here.
“Knowing all the experience that Norv has in this league, he’s been able to get it done as offensive coordinator pretty much anywhere he’s gone,” Wright said. “He has a lot of different routes and a lot of different ways that you receive the ball. Some reverses, some screens, also some down-the-field things.
“With having Cam (Newton) and his strong arm, I know he can get the ball downfield. And that’s kind of what Norv likes to do.”
Like Torrey Smith, Wright saved his best for last in 2017.
Wright caught three passes for more than 50 yards in each of the Vikings’ playoff games – the miracle victory over New Orleans in the divisional round and the loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
So Wright had a close-up look at Smith and the rest of Philadelphia’s overhauled receiving corps, which helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. With Wright and Smith joining Devin Funchess in Charlotte, Wright sees no reason the Panthers’ receivers can’t make quick strides.
“I don’t think it takes long at all. I know just being with my old receiving corps, we jelled really, really quick,” he said. “Just getting together and being on the same page. … Not that things were already bad. But you can always turn your passing game around really, really quick.”
He was not a fan of Super Bowl 52.
Wright says he was in Minneapolis the week of Super Bowl 52, when he had to endure not only single-digit temperatures but also two teams playing in the Vikings’ stadium for the Lombardi Trophy.
“It just didn’t feel right not being able to play in it, making it so far and not being able to play in that game,” he said. “But God willing and we come here and get a chance to make it to that game next year … you don’t want to be OK with just making it to the (NFC) Championship Game.”
He is a fan of being in the South again.
Wright says it’s cool having former Vikings teammates Captain Munerlyn and Matt Kalil with him in the Panthers’ locker room. But he sounded most excited about the spring weather he encountered Tuesday when he came to Charlotte to sign his contract.
“Just the weather, I guess that would be No. 1. I hear about how nice it is all the time,” Wright said. “Riding around Charlotte, it really felt like being back in Arkansas. It really felt like home, and had a real homey feeling. I love that about Charlotte.”
