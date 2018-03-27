Could Panthers’ ‘forgotten guy’ be a key to defense in 2018? Ron Rivera wants to find out.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton, left, pressures New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, into losing control of the ball during fourth quarter action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The ball was recovered by Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who returned it for a touchdown. The Panthers defeated the Jets 35-27. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com