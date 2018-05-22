NFL owners approve owner David Tepper, who immediately outlines goals for his Panthers

NFL owners voted to begin a new chapter in Carolina Panthers history Tuesday, and approved David Tepper as the team's new owner.
The unanimous vote gave the Panthers the second owner in team history. It also marked the end of Jerry Richardson's 25-year tenure as owner and a turbulent five-month period for the franchise.
Tepper was introduced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell immediately after the approval, and called the Carolinas a fantastic place with a strong football tradition. He also removed any doubt the team would stay.
“What’s the name of the team? Carolina Panthers," Tepper said. "It’s gonna stay the Carolina Panthers. Charlotte is the logical place for a stadium,” Tepper said.
But Tepper said that it's too soon to talk about building a new stadium.
He also made his intentions for the franchise clear.
"The first thing I care about is winning," he said. "The second thing I care about is winning. Third thing I care about is winning. On and off the field."
Tepper said he was looking at adding minority partners, and that there was some advantage to having some local partners in an ownership group.
Approval by other NFL owners — which was expected — is the culmination of a bidding process that began at the end of the Panthers' season in early January. Weeks before that, Richardson put the team up for sale on the same day a Sports Illustrated story was published detailing allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by Richardson.
The $2.275 billion Tepper will pay is a record for an NFL team, topping the $1.4 billion that Terry and Kim Pegula paid for the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Before the vote, Tepper, 60, met with the NFL’s nine-man finance committee Tuesday morning at the Whitley Hotel, a former Ritz-Carlton in the middle of Atlanta’s finance district in Buckhead.
After the various committees broke for lunch, the owners reconvened to vote on Tepper, a Pittsburgh native who had been vetted in 2009 when he bought a 5 percent stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers (which he will have to sell.)
Tepper’s familiarity with the owners and league officials — in addition to being able to pay $2.2 billion in cash rather than rely on a number of minority partners — helped him win the bid over Charleston businessman Ben Navarro, steel company CEO Alan Kestenbaum and e-commerce entrepreneur Michael Rubin.
Tepper needed a total of 24 votes — including the Panthers’ — for approval.
Before arriving in Atlanta Monday, Tepper and Appaloosa Management Chief Operating Officer Jeff Kaplan met with Panthers minority partners in Charlotte. Tepper hasn't said yet whether he'll bring on any minority owners, although the league said he can do so at a later point if he wants.
On Sunday, Tepper delivered an emotional commencement address at Carnegie Mellon University, where he received his MBA in 1982.
"A kid who couldn’t afford to go to an NFL game until well into his 20s is on the verge of getting NFL’s approval to buy the Carolina Panthers,," Tepper said. "Not too shabby."
