San Francisco 49ers at a glance

San Francisco 49ers
Coach: Chip Kelly
Key Stats
20 In three-plus NFL seasons, Chip Kelly’s teams are 27-11 when scoring at least 20 points. The 38 games of 20 or more points rank second to Bill Belichick (42) over that span.
70 Torrey Smith last season became the first 49ers wideout with three receiving TDs of 70 yards or longer since John Taylor in 1989.
135.9 Blaine Gabbert’s fourth-quarter passer rating in a Week 1 win vs. L.A. Only Matthew Stafford (142.0) had a higher fourth-quarter rating.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
17 Jeremy Kerley
LT
74 Joe Staley
LG
68 Zane Beadles
C
67 Daniel Kilgore
RG
61 Andrew Tiller
RT
77 Trent Brown
TE
89 Vance McDonald
WR
82 Torrey Smith
WR
11 Quinton Patton
QB
2 Blaine Gabbert
RB
28 Carlos Hyde
Defense
LDT
91 Arik Armstead
NT
64 Mike Purcell
RDT
92 Quinton Dial
OLB
55 Ahmad Brooks
ILB
53 NaVorro Bowman
ILB
54/51 Ray-Ray Armstrong/Gerald Hodges
OLB
58 Eli Harold
LCB
26 Tramaine Brock
RCB
25 Jimmie Ward
SS
41 Antoine Bethea
FS
35 Eric Reid
Special Teams
K
4 Phil Dawson
P
5 Bradley Pinion
LS
86 Kyle Nelson
H
5 Bradley Pinion
PR
17 Jeremy Kerley
KOR
43 Chris Davis
Injuries
OUT: T Anthony Davis (concussion). Questionable: S Marcus Cromartie (ankle); CB Chris Davis (hamstring); CB Keith Reaser (ankle); G Andrew Tiller (ankle).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Time/Result
TV
September
12
Los Angeles
W 28-0
18
At Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
25
At Seattle
4:05 p.m.
FOX
October
2
Dallas
4:25 p.m.
FOX
6
Arizona
8:25 p.m.
CBS
16
At Buffalo
1 p.m.
FOX
23
Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
FOX
30
Bye
November
6
New Orleans
4:05 p.m.
FOX
13
At Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX
20
New England
4:25 p.m.
CBS
27
At Miami
1 p.m.
FOX
December
4
At Chicago
1 p.m.
FOX
11
N.Y. Jets
4:05 p.m.
CBS
18
At Atlanta
4:05 p.m.
FOX
24
At Los Angeles
4:25 p.m.
FOX
January
1
Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
Comments