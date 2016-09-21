Panthers’ Ron Rivera: Violent protests in Charlotte not ‘right way’

0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR Pause

0:40 NFL combine: Jonathan Bullard speaks at combine about how he fits in league

0:49 NFL combine: Notre Dame DL Romeo Okwara on his soccer background

0:31 The NFL Scouting Combine's Only Tar Heel

1:43 Cam Newton on accountability after officer-involved shootings

1:04 Nation of Islam activist calls for economic boycott of Charlotte

3:51 Neighbors describe police involved shooting

1:07 WBTV Sky 3 aerial footage of protest

1:21 Police Chief on Scott shooting: handgun recovered, no book at the scene

0:15 Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police