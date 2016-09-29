Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis not sad to see the Georgia Dome go

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis won an SEC championship and clinched two NFC South titles in the Georgia Dome, but the Georgia native won’t be sad to see the 24-year-old facility be demolished.
The Panthers will play their final regular-season game at the Dome on Sunday against the Falcons, who next season will move next door into a $1.4 billion stadium featuring a retractable roof.
Despite some signature victories in the building, including Georgia’s 30-3 victory over Arkansas in the 2002 SEC Championship Game, Davis is not feeling nostalgic this week.
“We had a few times where it actually came down to beating Atlanta and had some really close games there,” Davis said Thursday. “But I’m still not going to miss the Georgia Dome at all.”
Davis grew up in Shellman, Ga., about three hours south of Atlanta, and says he still has some relatives who are Falcons fans. They might get a chance to see him next season when the Falcons open Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Hopefully,” said Davis, who turns 34 in March. “Hopefully, I’ll still be around to play in the new building.”
