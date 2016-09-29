Carolina Panthers had a close call before finding Love again

Head coach Ron Rivera said the Carolina Panthers felt fortunate that defensive tackle Kyle Love was available after first-round-pick Vernon Butler sustained a high ankle sprain against Minnesota on Sunday.
He might not have been available much longer.
Love, who was staying in Mississippi with his wife’s family, said he had a flight booked and was scheduled to work out for another team Tuesday when the Panthers called Monday afternoon. He wouldn’t identify the team.
“I was on the way to the airport and they called me (and said), ‘We need you to come back,’” Love said. “So I go home and pack up everything in my truck and drive back eight hours from Mississippi. I got here at like 3 in the morning.”
Love, among the Panthers’ final roster cuts Sept. 3, stopped at his parents’ house in Atlanta to catch up for a couple hours and got back on the road to Charlotte.
After taking his physical and stretching at the stadium, Love went to his apartment to catch some sleep.
