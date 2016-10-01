Inside the Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at a glance

Coach: Dan Quinn

Key Stats

1.4 Cost, in billions of dollars, of the Falcons’ new retractable-roof stadium, which opens next season next to the Georgia Dome.

3 Falcons players who have won the NFC Rookie of the Month award after linebacker Deion Jones did so in September. He joined Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

94 Julio Jones’ average receiving yards per game, which is No. 1 on the NFL’s career list.

207 Running back Devonta Freeman’s yards from scrimmage Monday against New Orleans, the most in the NFL through the first three weeks.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

11 Julio Jones

LT

70 Jake Matthews

LG

67 Andy Levitre

C

51 Alex Mack

RG

65 Chris Chester

RT

73 Ryan Schraeder

TE

83 Jacob Tamme

WR

12 Mohamed Sanu

QB

2 Matt Ryan

RB

24 Devonta Freeman

FB

42 Patrick DiMarco

Defense

DE

50 Brooks Reed

DT

95 Jonathan Babineaux

DT

97 Grady Jarrett

DE

94 Tyson Jackson

LB

44 Vic Beasley

LB

45 Deion Jones

LB

56 Sean Weatherspoon

CB

23 Robert Alford

CB

21 Desmond Trufant

S

37 Ricaro Allen

S

22 Keanu Neal

Special Teams

K

3 Matt Bryant

P

5 Matt Bosher

KO

5 Matt Bosher

H

5 Matt Bosher

PR

14 Eric Weems

KOR

26 Tevin Coleman

LS

47 Josh Harris

Injuries

OUT: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), LB Paul Worrilow (groin).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time TV

September

11

Tampa Bay

L 31-24

18

At Oakland

W 35-28

26

At New Orleans

W 45-32

October

2

Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

9

At Denver

4:05 p.m.

FOX

16

At Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX

23

San Diego

4:05 p.m.

FOX

30

Green Bay

1 p.m.

FOX

November

3

At Tampa Bay

8:25 p.m.

NFL

13

At Philadelphia

1 p.m.

FOX

20

Bye

27

Arizona

1 p.m.

FOX

December

4

Kansas City

1 p.m.

CBS

11

At Los Angeles

4:25 p.m.

FOX

18

San Francisco

4:05 p.m.

FOX

24

At Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

January

1

New Orleans

1 p.m.

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

