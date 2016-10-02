Panthers: QB Cam Newton suffered concussion in loss to Falcons

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced.
Newton was taken to the locker room to be checked after he took a big shot by Deion Jones on a successful, two-point conversion try in the fourth quarter at Atlanta.
Newton did something he said last season he would never do again – he slowed down before reaching the goal line.
That gave Jones a free shot at Newton, who bounced a yard or two back from the helmet-to-helmet hit, maintained his balance and reached the ball across the goal line to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 34-18.
Derek Anderson replaced Newton on the next offensive series.
The Panthers' medical staff is under review by the NFL and NFL Players Association for its handling of Newton following a huge collision on the potential, game-winning drive at Denver in Week 1.
Newton was allowed to remain in the game despite staying on the ground for about 30 seconds after Broncos safety Darian Stewart drilled him.
Newton was evaluated for a concussion last season at New Orleans following a big hit after he slowed down before getting the end zone
