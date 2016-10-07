Carolina Panthers cut CB Bené Benwikere, promote Zack Sanchez

0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR Pause

0:40 NFL combine: Jonathan Bullard speaks at combine about how he fits in league

0:49 NFL combine: Notre Dame DL Romeo Okwara on his soccer background

0:31 The NFL Scouting Combine's Only Tar Heel

0:48 Gusty winds at Charleston's Battery Park as Hurricane Matthew approaches

1:49 Senators campaign for Clinton and Ross

0:54 Waves at Isle of Palms as Hurricane Matthew approaches

1:02 Hundreds reported dead in Haiti in Hurricane Matthew destruction

3:13 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.07.16

14:44 Coast Guard video shows extensive damage in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew