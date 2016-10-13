Panthers’ Cam Newton isn’t talking, but his actions say he’ll be ready to play vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was feeling good enough Thursday to joke about his recovery from post-concussion symptoms.
Asked why he didn’t talk to the media, Newton grabbed his head and began groaning.
Newton didn’t say anything else about his status, but all signs point to him playing Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
Newton practiced for the second consecutive day, participating in a two-hour session. Newton was listed as a full participant after being limited Wednesday in his first practice after missing Monday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Newton must receive final clearance from the team physician and independent neurologist before he can play at New Orleans. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera said “so far” it looks as though Newton is on track to face the Saints.
“We’ll keep going from there and we’ll see what happens,” Rivera said.
While Newton and running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) appear ready to return, Rivera expects to be without cornerback James Bradberry (toe), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) and left tackle Michael Oher (concussion) another week. Oher has missed the past two games, but had a “good day” Thursday, according to Rivera.
Butler, the first-round pick, has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain. Butler is in a walking boot and said he’s week-to-week.
“You can’t rush back into it or you’ll make it worse,” Butler said. “It feels way better.”
With Paul Soliai dealing with a sprained foot, the Panthers might need to sign a defensive tackle.
