Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers will ‘stand pat’ with kicker Graham Gano

After issuing a less-than-ringing endorsement Sunday, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he’s sticking with embattled kicker Graham Gano.
Gano missed his third critical kick of the season in Sunday’s 41-38 loss at New Orleans – an unsuccessful extra point after the Panthers had rallied to close within 31-30.
Gano missed a game-winning 50-yard field goal in a 21-20 loss at Denver in the season opener. He also was off on a 43-yarder before halftime in last week’s 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay.
Asked about Gano following Sunday’s defeat at the Superdome, Rivera said: “Well, we’ll see.”
But less than 24 hours later, Rivera came to his Monday press conference with stats backing his kicker.
“We’re going to stand pat,” Rivera said. “If you go back and you evaluate it as an extra-point kicker, he’s right about 95 percent, which is a little bit more than league average I believe. And then in clutch kicks, again he’s well above the league average.”
Rivera went on to say that Gano’s misses were “not what cost you football games,” before adding: “There was one in Denver, the opener. But other than that he’s been very solid for us and he’s done a good job.”
