Carolina Panthers claim Saints tight end on waivers, cut cornerback

The Carolina Panthers again have added a tight end with a college basketball background.
Carolina claimed former Canisius basketball player Chris Manhertz on waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived cornerback Lou Young.
Manhertz replaces Scott Simonson as the team’s No. 3 tight end. Simonson was waived last week when the Panthers signed Young from the practice squad after injuries at cornerback.
Manhertz, 6-6 and 255 pounds, was a blocking tight end for the Saints. He was active for three games this season without making a reception.
Manhertz, who was on the Saints’ practice squad last season, was a three-year basketball captain for Canisius and averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
He follows former Panthers Brandon Williams and Eric Wallace this season as tight ends who played college basketball.
