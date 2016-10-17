Carolina Panthers claim Saints tight end on waivers, cut cornerback

0:39 NFL combine: WR Charone Peake on benefits of being a Clemson WR Pause

0:40 NFL combine: Jonathan Bullard speaks at combine about how he fits in league

0:49 NFL combine: Notre Dame DL Romeo Okwara on his soccer background

0:31 The NFL Scouting Combine's Only Tar Heel

3:21 Living life as one of the uninsured

1:04 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Movement Mortgage

1:16 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Skookum

0:26 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Morris-Jenkins Heating & Air

0:40 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Fifth Third Bank

1:05 Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree